Heavy Snow Today Southern KELOLAND: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 10th

Good morning! We have a busy weather day ahead as snow continues to expand to the east. We already have over 6″ on ground in parts of southern and western SD. Hot Springs is reporting up to 14 inches as of 7 a.m.

Winter storm warnings cover much of southern KELOLAND.

The snow, heavy at times, will continue to expand to the east during the day. Travel will be difficult in much of the warning area. The snow should taper off in Sioux Falls by late this evening.

The snow forecast remains heavy across the south. Keep in mind the snow is coming out stronger this morning, so we are leaning toward the heavier side of these ranges. We also anticipate local banding of heavy snow will set up streaks surpassing 8″ in the southeast.

Temperatures will not be too cold and the winds will be steady from the northeast at 15-25 mph in Sioux Falls.

Tonight looks chilly with lows in the single digits and teens.

Warmer weather is still likely next week.