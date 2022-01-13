Heavy Snow Likely for Parts of Eastern KELOLAND Tomorrow: Storm Center Update-Thursday AM, January 13th

A strong Alberta Clipper system will be moving into KELOLAND the next 24 hours and a band of heavy snow looks likely. Right now, winter storm warnings will go into effect for the counties shaded in red, while a winter storm watch is in effect for counties in yellow. Sioux Falls remains under a watch for the potential for over 6″ of snow.

You can see there is a high chance of over 3″ of snow in the zone painted in red on the map below. This outlook includes Sioux Falls.

Even the chances of 6″ of snow are good east of Sioux Falls.

The forecast on Futurecast shows the snow increasing from eastern North Dakota late tonight into tomorrow. We think snow will be falling at daybreak in Sioux Falls and the snow will keep falling during the day. Road conditions will deteriorate as a result of the snow. Strong winds will move across western during the day tomorrow as well. More on that story below.

Here’s a look at our snow forecast. Right now, we have Sioux Falls in the 4-8″ band, but some heavier numbers still look likely into parts of SW MN and NW IA. Notice the sharp drop in the snow predictions west of the James Valley. There will be a pocket of 2-4″ in the northern Black Hills as well.

The wind forecast below shows the dramatic increase in wind speeds West River tomorrow. Thankfully, most of the areas getting the heavy snow will not see the strong wind, but there will be some blowing snow tomorrow night in the Sioux Falls area.

Enjoy the last of the mild days today with 40s and 50s common West River.

Clouds will thicken tonight and snow will develop in the northeast by late this evening.

Widespread snow will fall east of an Aberdeen-Sioux Falls line tomorrow. Note the wind forecast in Rapid City at 30-65 mph.

Early next week looks OK for now, but we are watching another batch of arctic air brewing to our north. This may lead to another round of snow and wind as well late next week.