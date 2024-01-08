Snow is the big weather story this morning in much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls has picked up 7″ as of 7am with more on the way. Parker has received 9″. You can see the results on our LIVE Cam picture in Parker below.

The snow really picked up after midnight with snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour in the darker blue bands.

Great Bear will take every flake of snow they can get.

Winter storms warning areas are shaded in red, while winter weather advisories are in blue on the map below. The warning areas will generally pick up more than 6″ of snow.

Our snowfall forecast shows the heaviest totals running along a line from Yankton to Sioux Falls, then northeast toward Marshall. Expect totals of 6-12″ in that zone, with lesser amounts in Watertown, Huron, and Chamberlain around 2-4″ by tonight.

You can see the track of the main storm system to our south the next 12-18 hours. After this system moves through, another wave of light snow will move our direction by Wednesday, with yet another front with snow chances by Saturday. While these system don’t look as organized, the front on Saturday will bring in some brutally cold air.

We expect high temperatures will struggle into the single digits starting this weekend over much of the northern plains. Wind chills could easily drop to around -25 to -35.

Here are the details of the forecast.