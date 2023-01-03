Conditions continue to deteriorate in southeastern KELOLAND this morning as heavy snow rates of 1-3″ per hour move across the region. This was our view from our 41st LIVE CAM around 7am. Travel is not advised in the Sioux Falls area due to the wind, blowing snow, and near zero visibility in rural areas.

The view from downtown isn’t much better.

An impressive number of lightning strikes have been moving north out of Nebraska and Iowa this morning. The lightning is adding to the intensity of the snowfall rates observed in southeastern KELOLAND.

The snow extends all the way into central Nebraska. Expect a day of intense snow for many along the storm’s path, including Sioux Falls.

The warning map shows the improving conditions around Rapid City, but many areas are still under winter storm warnings shaded in red. Ice storm warnings are also in effect in parts of NW IA and southern MN.

Here’s the latest on Futurecast, showing the snow moving slowly to the northeast.

We had 5.5″ of snow yesterday around Sioux Falls and we will add 8-12″ today. Many other areas of southeastern KELOLAND will continue to pick up heavy snowfall rates this morning.

Our storm total map continues to show numbers over 1 foot in parts of southeastern KELOLAND.