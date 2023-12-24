The moisture is here…

Rain will continue through the day in eastern KELOLAND while western, central to northeast South Dakota will have snow. We’ve already been following snow in south central South Dakota. Central KELOLAND will have the transition zone from rain to snow this morning, with periods of heavy snow likely. The heaviest snow on this Christmas Eve day will fall in south central South Dakota.

This is where the higher end totals of 4 to 6 inches will be common by late evening. Accumulating snow will also extend to northeast South Dakota with Christmas Eve totals of 1 to 2 being common.

Expect rain in southeast KELOLAND. Watertown to Mitchell and east may be the cutoff from rain to snow, meaning areas east should see mostly or all rain. Additional rain amounts today will range from a half inch in eastern South Dakota to an inch in Minnesota and Iowa.

Things will slowly dissipate as we go through the evening and overnight but do expect periods of light rain in eastern KELOLAND and light snow in south central to northeast South Dakota during the overnight.

Consider Christmas Eve as ’round 1′, with ’round 2′ expected as we go through Christmas Day and Christmas night.

The transition to snow will slowly move east as we go through Christmas Day. Keep in mind, as the storm system waffles west and east through Iowa, eastern KELOLAND will go through periods of all rain, all snow, and a mix (including freezing rain)!

Snow amounts in eastern KELOLAND will start to add up Christmas Day and Christmas Night. We’re not done when Christmas is done. This is a very dynamic and slow-moving system which is cutoff from the main steering currents of the jet stream. So, expect snow to last at least through Tuesday in eastern KELOLAND with lingering light showers into Wednesday.

By midweek, snow totals from south central to northeast South Dakota will be the heaviest…over a foot will end up falling over a several day period. Amounts to the east and west will not be as heavy.

One thing in common will be the wind. Many will experience strong winds through the next couple of days. Strong wind will combine with snow to create blizzard conditions.

BLIZZARD WARNINGS and WINTER STORM WATCHES go in effect tomorrow morning and last until Tuesday evening. Use caution when traveling.

Once all this leaves, it looks more like a typical forecast with temperatures in the 20s for highs and lows in the single digits.