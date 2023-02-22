UPDATE 11:30 AM WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22

*Snow will continue to fall across ALL of KELOLAND this afternoon through tonight.

*ADDITIONAL snow amounts of 3-6” looking likely for many.

*Snow totals of a foot or more still possible from central to eastern KELOLAND.

*Strong northerly winds will continue with gusts to 40 mph lasting through tomorrow morning.

*Strong wind and snow will create blowing snow and reduce visibilities to zero at times.

*New snow will end during the morning hours tomorrow.

*Winds will die down tomorrow afternoon.

*Remaining cold with highs in the single digits above and below zero tomorrow.

*Dangerous wind chills of -20 to near -40 will start this evening and last into Friday morning.

*Friday morning will have the coldest wind chills. Near -40 for northern KELOLAND.

*DRY and WARMER for the weekend!

We are tracking a major winter storm across the plains today. Blizzard conditions are developing across much of eastern KELOLAND.

As of 7am, Sioux Falls has picked up about 5″, but more is on the way.

You can see the snow expanding on radar from the southwest early this morning.

Winds are increasing too across the eastern parts of KELOLAND. We’ll see gusts over 40 off and on during the day.

This map shows the latest Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings across the region today through noon tomorrow.

Our snow forecast remains about the same from yesterday, with totals near 8-14″ in Sioux Falls. The biggest numbers will be across SW MN.

The pattern ahead will remain very active. Another storm will enter the plains by late Sunday and Monday. It will be warmer too, so rain will be more dominate. It would not take much for the storm track to shift north.

We’ve seen this several times this winter on European model, so keep watch for updates. There’s a 3rd storm on the horizon in early March. It looks like a busy month ahead.

Don’t forget about the subzero wind chills the next couple of days. It will be bitterly cold for lows both tomorrow and Friday morning.