SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon brings the first round of rain and thunderstorms into western KELOLAND. There is a Flash Flood Watch in place in western and south-central KELOLAND through Saturday. The potential is there for very heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding.

Here is a look at the amount of moisture at cloud level. This is today through Saturday.

The red and orange colors in western South Dakota could mean several inches of rain for the first few days of the Sturgis Rally.

For this evening and tonight, there is a marginal risk of severe weather in southwestern South Dakota. The main threats could be isolated large hail and strong winds under and near the storms.

For tonight we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will be in western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND. Winds will be light from the east. Overnight lows will be in the 60s across KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Winds will pick up slightly as we end the work week. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be in western and central South Dakota trying to stretch into northeastern KELOLAND. These storms will try to move into southeastern KELOLAND later in the evening tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon brings another chance of severe weather in southwestern South Dakota. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats later in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Saturday is the best chance for rain and thunderstorms in central and eastern KELOLAND. The winds will be strong in central and western South Dakota as we start the weekend. High temperatures will be slightly cool around normal.

On Saturday, the risk of severe weather moves into southeastern KELOLAND. The main risks are going to hail and strong winds. The timing of these storms will be difficult to say.

The 7-day forecast does feature some morning rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will bring mostly quiet skies. Wednesday will bring another chance for rain and thunderstorms. Mostly quiet again on Thursday. High temperatures will be slightly below normal for the first full week of August for everyone across KELOLAND.