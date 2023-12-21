We continue to watch the weather patterns developing into early next week. Here are a few maps we are working on at this time. A small weather system will by-pass KELOLAND to the south tonight and tomorrow, with a few sprinkles or light showers possible in the far southeast. Fog formation could also be a factor tonight. If the fog lingers tomorrow morning, it could affect some of our high temperature areas in the southeast.

This weather pattern is certainly more complex, with a double-barrel low structure to our southwest on Saturday into Sunday. This will set the stage for 2 more distinct round of precipitation in our region, with the first arrive on Christmas Eve and the second arriving later Christmas Day into early Tuesday. Again, there will more changes to these map as we track all the moving parts of the weather pattern, but it’s becoming clear that we will have a larger system to track.

Heavy precipitation is looking more likely across the region. You can see the areas shaded in yellow from Sunday through Tuesday where 1″ of moisture or more could fall. Most of that should be rain in Sioux Falls, but farther to the west, that is not the case.

The chances of heavier snow in western and parts of central SD are going up. We started with higher chances of some snow in these areas days ago in our forecast, but the trend continues to increase. This could directly impact travel for portions of central and western KELOLAND Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here are some probability maps that can give us clues about the most likely scenarios going forward. Looking at the map key in the upper right hand corner, you can see three categories: slight, moderate, and high. The higher up the scale, the better chances of reaching or exceeding the listed snowfall amounts. This map below shows the 1″ probability map, which still remains below 25% in Sioux Falls.

The 3″ numbers are still high in the south central.

The 6″ map is also showing up between Winner and Pine Ridge.

With all the water coming into the system, the strength of the storm, and the longevity of it’s impact on the region, we have at least acknowledge 12″ of snow could occur in a few areas with a storm of this nature.

Here are the details of the forecast.