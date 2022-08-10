It is yet another day of sunny skies, and temperatures continue their slow warming trend. There isn’t much in the way of winds, and the humidity is fairly low given the warmth and the sunshine. Temperatures are above average, especially in western South Dakota where it is hot. We’re well into the 90s in the Black Hills, where the Sturgis Rally continues.

2PM

Tonight we’ll have some limited cloud cover stream in from the northwest, riding along the northeast edge of the hot air. With an easterly breeze, we’ll be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, and a weak system will glide over the top of the hot air bringing at least a chance of sprinkles to Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND (a little higher chance in NE South Dakota). Temperatures will remain in the 80s East River, and again it will be in the upper 90s in western South Dakota.

Friday will be a little breezy as south winds kick in, and warm us back up for the weekend. There could be a band of showers in NE South Dakota along the Buffalo Ridge into southwest Minnesota, likely to be east of the Sioux Falls area. Otherwise we’ll have highs in the low to mid 90s, hottest in central and western South Dakota.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and it looks like a dry day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Showers will be a bit more likely on Sunday, with highs falling back to the mid 80s East River to the low 90s in central South Dakota.

We’ll keep showers in the forecast each day early next week. It’s not that it will rain every day, it’s just that the forecast models are disagreeing on pinpointing the timing of any showers that form. Right now, they aren’t indicating heavy rainfall, only occasional showers. Temperature-wise, it looks like we’ll be near- or a little below-normal next week.