The spotty showers and thundershowers exited east out of KELOLAND overnight, and the rest of today should be dry and mild – though there will be a few clouds passing through southern and western KELOLAND.

2 pm

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and quiet. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s, with a very light southeast breeze.

The weekend will be significantly warmer. Tomorrow looks very warm and quiet, with mostly sunny skies and the upper 80s in Sioux Falls, to the low to mid 90s in northern, central, and western South Dakota. Humidity will be on the increase as well.

Sunday will be hot across the entire region, and a little breezier. We’re expecting low to mid 90s in central and eastern KELOLAND. It will also be humid. With south winds and a low pressure system coming in, that is a good setup for strong thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center is already monitoring a chance of severe thunderstorms Sunday night through early Monday morning. That will be something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans. In addition to a hail and wind threat, areas of heavy rain will also be possible.

Next week looks warm, with abundant sunshine, and minimal expectation of rainfall. The forecast will be dry, with those near-normal temperatures in the 80s.

Temperatures should build even higher by the end of next week, when we expect most areas to heat into the 90s – 100 not out of the question in central and western South Dakota. It will remain hot through the following weekend (July 16-17).