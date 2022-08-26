Most of the rain we got this morning has been light. That was not the case in southwest South Dakota overnight. Downtown Rapid City and Mount Rushmore recorded an inch of rain. Rapid City airport got two inches of rain. Brownsville, in Lawrence County, got close to 4-1/2”. Incoming moisture produced widespread fog this morning.

Sunshine and mild temperatures have taken over in all but the northeast part of South Dakota, where rain showers have persisted.

2 pm

Tonight we could see a few more showers, rainfall heavier north of Highway 14 in NE South Dakota. It will be a warm night, because of a south breeze, with lows in the 60s or even low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and warm, in the upper 80s, with a south breeze that will be brisk at times. There could be some isolated thunderstorms around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with heavier rainfall in SW Minnesota.

Sunday will also be much warmer than normal, with the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs. A Southerly breeze will blow, stronger in western South Dakota where it will eventually switch to the northwest. Sunday evening we could get thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND, and they could be on the strong side.

Monday will be much quieter, though we still have a slight chance of showers. It will be partly cloudy with the low to mid 80s.

Then a ridge of high pressure will kick in, with abundant sunshine the rest of the workweek. We’re expecting temperatures in the low 80s, which is near-normal for the end of August and the first could days of September.