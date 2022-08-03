Wind-filled thunderstorms came through eastern KELOLAND overnight and early this morning. There were a few spots that did get some beneficial rainfall, like the Sioux Falls airport where 65/100 of an inch of rainfall was recorded. Other parts of the city got much less, which shows how spotty the rainfall was. Many places did get significant winds as the thunderstorms blew through.

Behind the front we have cooler and drier air. Today’s temperatures have been closer to normal for this time of year, in the 60s, with none of the humidity of yesterday.

2 PM

Tonight skies will be clear, and lows will drop into the low 60s East River and the mid 60s in the west.

Tomorrow will be sunny, and a south breeze will warm us up a few degrees. Highs will be in upper 80s to low 90s. With an approaching warm front it will be much warmer in western and central South Dakota, which should reach the upper 90s to around 100.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy across the area, as we warm back to the mid to upper 90s, with Pierre and central South Dakota surging above 100. But with a cold front dropping down on the area, northern and western South Dakota could get some evening and nighttime thunderstorms, and there is a marginal risk of severe storms. The main threats will probably be strong winds and small hail.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, our best chance for meaningful rainfall, as the cold front pushes through the area. Saturday will also be a cooler day, in the upper 70s and 80s. Those thunderstorms could produce lingering rainfall into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon should have clearing skies, with highs that are actually below-normal for the first weekend of August, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There could be a few showers around on Monday, but temperatures will be pleasantly in the low to mi 80s, which is where they should be this time of year.

After that, another heat ridge looks to build back in, with little in the way of rainfall chances. We’ll climb through the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and keep above-normal temperatures for the second half of next week through the following weekend (August 13-14).