It’s a nice cool start to the morning, but much hotter weather is just around the corner later this week.

We are thankful for the rain totals the past couple of weeks, which have made a big difference on the 30 day rainfall trend map. Unfortunately, these numbers will declining the next few days.

Temperatures yesterday were very pleasant, mainly in the 70s for much of KELOLAND.

We will turn warmer today with highs mainly in the 80s. A few lower 90s may show up in western SD. Hotter weather is likely tomorrow along and ahead of a cold front moving into the region. In fact, we could see a few 100s showing up in central KELOLAND by the afternoon. A cold front will move through the region without much rain due to a strong cap on the atmosphere. We expect cooler weather for a day on Thursday, just ahead of the big heat wave for the weekend.

You can see the expanding area of heat on the map below. Temperatures will likely soar at least 15-20 degrees above normal early next week.

The heat index will also likely rise above 100 degrees for a few days. The worst of the heat index forecast is centered on Saturday and Sunday at this time, but the heat will likely continue into the middle of the week.

The rain outlook the next several days is very limited as you can see on the map below.

Here are the details of the forecast.