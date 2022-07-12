Sunshine dominates KELOLAND again today, and we need to get used to it. We’ll have a lot of sunshine for the next two weeks – and we’re in for, unfortunately, prolonged heat and little in the way of beneficial rainfall.

Temperatures today are still on the pleasant side, near-normal, with little in the way or humidity thanks to a northwest breeze.

2 pm

It will be a clear night, and dry air will allow us to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be sunny again, with a slight turn in the winds to an easterly direction. Temperatures will continue their gradual warming, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Central South Dakota should get up around 90.

The real heating begins on Thursday, the beginning of our heat wave. With partly cloudy sky, we’ll reach the low 90s Sioux Falls and East River, while we’ll hit the upper 90s in western and central South Dakota. There will be a south wind at 10-20 mph. There could be a few sprinkles in NE South Dakota, but just sprinkles.

Heating will continue on Friday, with widespread 90s. There could be some early morning thundershowers, but they will be moisture starved so we don’t see much in the way of beneficial rainfall.

We’ll keep some isolated to scattered thundershowers on Saturday, but again moisture starved. Temperatures will back of slightly, temporarily, to the upper 80s to low 90s.

There is the possibility of isolated thunderstorms on Monday of next week, but the trend is clear – hot and dry. Our heat wave should keep temperatures in the 90s – mid 90s in Sioux Falls, probably near 100 in central South Dakota – all of next week through the following weekend (July 23-24).