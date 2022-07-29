We’ve begun the upward climb that will result in a heat wave next week. Today we have sunshine across KELOLAND, with little or no wind. Temperatures are a little warmer than yesterday, though most locations are a little cooler than normal for late July.

2 pm

Skies will be clear again tonight. But a light SE breeze will keep us warmer than last night, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow we start the weekend with warmer temps. It will be sunny with a south breeze bringing in warmer air. Saturday afternoon’s temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with the mid 90s in central South Dakota. There could be an isolated thunderstorm in western South Dakota.

Sunday will be hotter, with mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze that will really heat KELOLAND. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible – but not likely. Any thunderstorms that would form would be very moisture-started, so more wind than anything else.

Monday will be sunny and briefly cooler for the first day of August. I say cooler, but we’ll still be in the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the mid 90s in the west.

Then comes intense heat for Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be sunny, and a hot breeze will shoot temperatures into record territory. We expect most locations, including Sioux Falls, to be around a hundred degrees on Tuesday. Central South Dakota will be around 106. Wednesday will only be a couple degrees cooler, with partly cloudy skies.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday as we cool down a few degrees. But it will still be hot, in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the first weekend in August. In fact, it looks like we’ll be mostly hot and dry into the second week of the month as well, with not much in the way of beneficial rainfall. Unfortunately, we’re in for a prolonged heat wave.