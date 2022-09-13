Even with a frontal boundary moving through the region, it has been rather quiet across KELOLAND.

Smoke continues to be an issue in the atmosphere, with air quality issues being a concern.

Smoke density over KELOLAND as of Tuesday afternoon

We’ll stay quiet as we go through the evening and into the rest of the night. Lows fall into the 50s.

Wednesday features a return of well above average temperatures. We’ll stay partly to mostly sunny to the east, but cloud cover increases a bit more to the west with the chance for some showers in western KELOLAND later in the evening.

Highs on Wednesday climb a decent bit above average, with temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Thursday and the end of the work and school week will introduce the chance for some scattered showers as a slightly more active weather pattern attempts to set up shop.

Thursday highs remain on the warmer side of things, with 80s to near 90 to the east.

We’ll also watch Friday for a chance to see additional storms pop up. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch as the develop, so be aware of updates to your Friday and even your early Saturday outlook. Rain chances will linger for a little while after that.

All the while, temperatures remain near to above average by day and by night…as sustainable fall-like conditions won’t be in the cards for us for a while.

We’re also going to watch the start of next week, specifically next Monday into early Tuesday. With dueling air masses in place, we’ll have the potential to see some active weather during this time. Just like for Friday, keep an eye out for updates on your Monday outlook.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.