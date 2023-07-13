Areas of fog this morning in eastern KELOLAND will go away and we’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the 80s and 90s.

With developing storms in southwest South Dakota this afternoon and evening, there’s a slight risk for severe weather with hail and damaging wind being the main threats.

As a front moves through for tomorrow, northwest winds will bring in slightly cooler air for the northern half of KELOLAND. The front will move into southeast South Dakota during the late afternoon. As a result, isolated storms will develop around 5:00.

Highs will reach the 80s for many in KELOLAND, though with a southwest wind for much of the day in southeast KELOLAND, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have a couple of areas in the southeast touch 90-degrees.

The weekend is looking dry with highs in the 70s and 80s. Our next chance for rain will be on Tuesday.