While much of the day has been pretty quiet, we’ll have to watch the weekend for the potential to see some active weather.

Overnight, however, we’ll stay generally calm. A few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two are possible, but that’ll be an exception to the rule.

Lows fall into the upper 50s to low/mid 60s.

Saturday will feature the chance for some showers and thunderstorms…especially later in the afternoon and evening.

A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with wind and hail being the main concerns. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place from northwest to southeast.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s to the southwest.

Sunday features yet another chance for strong to severe storms…with a “Slight Risk” in place for our West River communities. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the rest of KELOLAND. Keep an eye out for updates.

We’ll stay in the mid 80s for highs.

Some morning showers and storms are possible on Monday, especially in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. We also have a rather hot day on our hands with highs in the 90s in many areas.

After a break on Tuesday, we’ll have another chance for storms on Wednesday. Quieter weather takes over going into the end of the work week.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, we have more heat on the way…especially toward Father’s Day weekend.