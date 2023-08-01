While we’ve had some cloud cover at times today, it hasn’t done much to make it any more comfortable outside. Rather, it has been pretty humid at times…especially East River.

As of 2:45 pm CDT Tuesday

That extra moisture in the air may help fuel some late storms for some.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place near and north of US Highway 12 for the rest of the day and into the night. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that gets fired up. Stay weather aware if you have any evening plans up north.

Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 60s with a light breeze.

Wednesday is mainly quiet with a decent amount of sunshine to enjoy…especially East River…beyond an isolated afternoon shower/storm. It will also, however, be rather warm if not hot. Highs climb into the upper 80s to low/mid-90s.

Out west, we’ll have the chance to see some showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

East River locations get in on a mainly quiet Thursday as well, but we’ll be watching the west for our next weather maker. A cold front will begin to make its move out west, sending a good chance for showers and thunderstorms out that way.

There is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place for western and southwestern KELOLAND during this time, and this would include areas getting things ready for the upcoming start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Keep an eye on the skies if you’re out that way.

Highs hold in the upper 80s/low 90s to the east with 80s and a few 70s out west.

Friday and Saturday both hold chances for thunderstorms as our system continues to push to the east. Chances are higher West River on Friday, while Saturday is the better bet for stronger storms to the east and southeast.

In fact, there’s already an elevated risk for severe weather on Saturday for southeastern portions of the region. This is subject to change, but it’s something worth watching if you have outdoor plans.

Once this frontal boundary passes through the region, we’ll watch as near to below-average temperatures come along and stick around going into the first half of next week.