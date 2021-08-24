Heat Eases on Wednesday; Daily Storm Chances into the Weekend – Storm Center PM Update: Tuesday, August 24

Hot and humid weather will slowly get out of here as we go into the evening and through the night with the passage of a cold front.

Beyond a few showers and thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND, mainly before midnight, much of the area is mainly quiet and a bit cooler to the north and west.

Lows fall into the 50s to low 60s, with the latter more likely to the south and east.

Some showers are possible in portions of northern and NE KELOLAND early on Wednesday, but much of the day for much of the region should remain pretty quiet.

Following the passage of the front I mentioned earlier, we’ll get a nice break from the heat and humidity. Highs take a step backward into the 70s to low/mid 80s.

Beginning on Thursday and going into next weekend, we’ll introduce a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms for a majority of the region. This will be a welcome sight, considering the ample chances for rainfall.

Of the upcoming days in that stretch, Thursday looks like it’ll have the best chance for showers and thunderstorms across much of the region. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather across the entire region.

Highs hold in the 70s across much of our East River viewing area with a few 60s to the northeast. We’ll be a bit warmer to the south and west.

As mentioned before, shower and storm chances will hold in place through the weekend.

We’ll dry out by next Monday, with temperatures gradually falling back to near/below average levels.