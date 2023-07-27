Another hot and humid day!

Numerous Heat Advisories not only cover KELOLAND, but much of the central plains and Midwest. Expect the heat index (feels like temperature) to reach over 100 at times this afternoon and early this evening. Try to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors, if you can.

With mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will once again reach the 90s and 100s. We’ll keep an eye on the record books for any record highs.

Western South Dakota will have scattered storms early tonight as temperatures fall to the 60s and 70s.

The heat will continue tomorrow, but with thicker clouds 100 degrees will be harder to come by. Expect widespread 90s.

As cooler air comes in from the north, scattered storms will develop. The timing of the storms will be monitored but expect a lot of them to wait until the evening and overnight.

Any storms that do develop will be strong to severe with large hail and strong wind being the main threat.

The heat breaks this weekend as temperatures fall closer to average (middle to upper 80s).