Get ready for another hot and humid day across KELOLAND if you have any outdoor plans.

7 am temperatures

Heat advisories are in place through the day across several portions of the area, with heat index values likely exceeding 100 to 105 degrees at times. Plan accordingly if you are going to be out and about today. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks in a place that’s cool.

Highs will climb well into the 90s in central and eastern KELOLAND, with a few 80s out west.

Through the morning and early afternoon, a few showers and storms may fire up along a cold front pushing eastward. A “Slight Risk” is in place toward Roberts County for this potential to see stronger storms in the area. A “Marginal Risk” is in place toward Aberdeen, Watertown, and Redfield. Coverage may be scattered, but keep an eye on the skies all the same. Wind and hail are the main concerns, with an isolated tornado risk lingering…especially further northeast.

Later this evening and into the night, we’ll have to watch for the potential to see some thunderstorm development again. A widespread “Marginal Risk” is in place for much of the region, with a “Slight Risk” toward Rapid City and the Black Hills region. Wind and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero risk for an isolated tornado.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Shower and thunderstorm chances linger into the day on Monday, though the severe threat will be much lower by this point. Still, you’ll want to consider this as you start your day.

Highs on Monday step backward into the 80s across the region. It’ll be a bit windy at times as well.

The midweek outlook remains pretty quiet with high pressure building into the area. Temperatures start in the 80s on Tuesday but gradually warm back into the 90s by Thursday.

As we hit the end of the work week, a good amount of heat will move back into the area. We may also see a few more showers and storms come along.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for above average temperatures win out as we go deeper into the dog days of summer.