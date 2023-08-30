Smoky skies have been in place across KELOLAND, but there is some improvement on the way.

As of 2:30 pm CDT Wednesday

While some haze may linger into the night, the thickest smoke is expected to dissipate as we head into the night…with less murky skies in place going into the end of the week.

Beyond the smoke, skies remain partly to mostly clear with lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.

Dry and windy conditions are on tap for us as we head into the Thursday outlook. We’ll heat up a bit more to the east, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s and more of the same holding steady out west. One other saving grace to the day will be lower levels of smoke in the atmosphere, so air quality should improve.

That brings us to Friday and, by extension, the upcoming Labor Day weekend. It can all be described with one simple word: Hot.

The heat begins to build on Friday, with the core of the heat just around the corner. We’ll be dry and breezy once again, with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Some upper 90s and low 100-degree heat are possible in south-central KELOLAND.

We may see some record-challenging heat at times as we head through Sunday, with upper-90s and some triple-digit heat on tap.

The difference, however, may come along with the dew point…or lack thereof. While last week was dangerously hot and humid, dew points should be in a more tolerable range…so there is at least some form of a silver lining to the late-season surge of heat. With that said, however, you’ll want to keep this in mind with any outdoor plans as we go through Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, we have some rain building to our west that will start to make its move by Labor Day. Unfortunately, this is for our West River communities.

East River locations stay mainly dry for one more day. By next Tuesday, however, those rain chances migrate eastward.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, odds for above-average temperatures are still favored, though I don’t think it’ll be as hot as this upcoming weekend.