We have blaze sunshine across KELOLAND today, and temperatures have started to warm up after our relatively cool but sunny weekend. Temperatures are climbing near-normal for late June, in the 80s.

2 PM

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, though there could be a few sprinkles or light showers East River as some energy dives down from the north. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with a south wind that will eventually turn to the north.

Tomorrow will again be sunny, and we’ll tack on a few degrees. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees across KELOLAND, with only a gentle breeze.

Wednesday looks like the hottest day of the week, with brisk southerly winds that will help to heat us up. One thing about the heat: It will be a dry heat, not much humidity to further make it uncomfortable. With that strong south wind, we’re expecting the upper 90s for Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND. We’re expecting triple digits in Pierre, central and western South Dakota.

A cool front will come through after that, dropping temperatures back to the upper 80s to low 90s for Thursday. We’ll start to introduce some thunderstorm chances, but they should be isolated.

Friday, the first day of July, will be mostly dry East River, with some light rain showers in the west. Temperatures will mostly be in the 80s.

We’ll carry scattered showers or a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday, and perhaps even Monday the 4th. Right now the forecast models aren’t pointing at anything big or widespread, so consider it typical 4th of July weather, with high temperatures near-normal for the weekend, in the 80s. Monday the 4th could be a little warmer, with upper 80s to low 90s.