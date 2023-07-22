Outside of some isolated storms (A few of which became severe in SW Minnesota and SE South Dakota), it was a largely quiet start to the weekend across KELOLAND, and we should remain that way with few exceptions going into the evening and night.

There is a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to the southeast, but anything we get will be spotty in coverage at best. Regardless, be mindful that any storm that pops up could pack an extra punch as we’ve already seen today.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of eastern South Dakota as well as SW Minnesota and NW Iowa. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Beyond that, we’ll have a mainly seasonable night across the region with lows in the upper 50s/low 60s to the east and low/mid 60s out west.

Quiet weather holds steady on Sunday with high pressure holding steady over the region. This dome will help bring in warmer temperatures as well, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s East River and mid to upper 90s out west.

Get used to hearing us talk about heat, because that’s the main story going into the upcoming work week.

Temperatures take a leap forward as we go into Monday under mostly sunny skies. Though there may be an isolated shower or storm east of I-29, we’ll remain mainly dry once again. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for SW Minnesota and portions of NW Iowa.

We’ll see highs well into the 90s and even near 100 in some areas.

This heat sticks around through the middle of the week, so please keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. On top of the heat, it’ll also be rather humid at times…adding an extra element to this midsummer stretch. Again, plan accordingly and stay hydrated if you must be out and about. Limit your strenuous outdoor activities and take frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area.

You may have noticed that I haven’t talked about rain all that much. That’s because there simply isn’t much in the way of appreciable moisture on the way across KELOLAND. At best, we get spotty rain chances now and again that will only benefit a few and not many…which is bad news for a worsening drought situation when combined with the heat.

By the end of the week, temperatures do attempt to at least back off a little bit, but we’ll remain above average on the thermometer.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are favored across the region.