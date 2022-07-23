Following some activity in the first part of the day in portions of eastern and northeastern KELOLAND, we’ll quiet down and get ready for a welcome change of pace.

With the departure of Saturday’s low pressure system, lows will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s under partly to mostly clear skies. The northerly turn in our winds will help usher in a more comfortable air mass with lower dew points.

Though it may at least be breezy at times on Sunday, we’ll at least be quieter, cooler, and less humid…in central and eastern KELOLAND. To the west, we’ll have a chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will be predominantly in the low to mid 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances move back into the picture on Monday for central and western portions of the region. This will continue to push eastward through the evening and into the night.

Highs hold in the low to mid 80s.

A better chance for showers and storms comes along on Tuesday with the passage of another disturbance. Some showers may linger on Wednesday as well, but mainly to the west.

The rest of the work week will feature near to below average temperatures with mainly quiet weather on both sides of the river.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for above average temperatures begin to win out, with below average rainfall favored. With that said, however, we may see a few showers and storms by that weekend.