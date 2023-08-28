SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The afternoon is filled with sunshine and a north breeze. Temperatures have reached the mid-80s to low 90s across KELOLAND. A few clouds have popped up, but we aren’t expecting any rain or thundershowers.

As of 2 PM

For tonight we are expecting clear skies. Winds will stay light from the north overnight.

This northerly breeze will help bring in wildfire smoke from Canada. Lows will be in the mid-50s to low-60s.

Tomorrow will have hazy sunshine due to thicker smoke moving in. Highs will be in the 80s across KELOLAND. We will also keep the gentle northerly breeze, that will help keep the smoke in the area.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer than Tuesday in central and western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 80s in eastern KELOLAND, with 90s to the west. We will have a stronger south wind along with plenty of sunshine which will warm things up. We could still be dealing with thicker smoke for the day on Wednesday.

The Sioux Falls 7-day forecast will be dry and warm. A stronger wind picks up on Thursday. The Labor Day holiday will be warm with highs reaching into the 90s and nearing 100°. This is the same story across KELOLAND.

It is much of the same for the Rapid City 7-day forecast. The stronger wind will be on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 90s for the holiday weekend. The 7-day forecast for everyone stays dry with highs in the 90s for Labor Day weekend.