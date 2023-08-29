As of 3:30 pm CDT Tuesday

While much of the region has been pretty quiet today, we’ve had to deal with filtered sunshine due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Unfortunately, this will be sticking around for the short-term outlook.

Short-range smoke outlook into Tuesday night. Brighter yellows indicate thicker smoke.

With that said, however, we’ll still have a comfortable night on our hands. Partly to mostly clear skies carry us through the night, with lows in the 50s East River and upper 50s/low 60s West River. All the while, winds remain rather light.

The wind does pick up on Wednesday…especially West River. Hazy sunshine will be in place across much of KELOLAND, so we’ll watch for the potential to see some compromised air qualities in the area.

Highs climb into the mid/upper 80s to the east, with 90s coming back into the picture West River.

Dry and windy conditions are on tap for us as we head into the Thursday outlook. We’ll heat up a bit more to the east, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and more of the same holding steady out west.

That brings us to Friday and, by extension, the upcoming Labor Day weekend. It can all be described with one simple word: Hot. We may see some record challenging heat at times as we head through Sunday.

The difference, however, may come along with the dew point…or lack thereof. While last week was dangerously hot and humid, I think this weekend will be just plain hot and not as humid with dew points in a more tolerable range. With that said, however, you’ll want to keep this in mind with any outdoor plans as we go through Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, we have some rain building to our west that will start to make its move by Labor Day. Unfortunately, this is for our West River communities.

East River locations stay mainly dry for one more day. By next Tuesday, however, those rain chances migrate eastward.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, odds for above-average temperatures are still favored, though I don’t think it’ll be as hot as this upcoming weekend.