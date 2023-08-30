Hazy skies continue to be an issue across much of KELOLAND. We do expect stronger south winds starting today in western SD. That will start pushing the smoke back to the north.

You can see that trend on Futurecast below. Most areas East River will have more smoke compared to western SD the next 24 hours.

Temperatures yesterday stayed in the 80s East River with the smoke. Rapid City still jumped to 91.

Hotter temperatures are on the way for western SD this afternoon. You can see the 90s from Buffalo to Pine Ridge later today. 80s will be more common East River. There is a slight chance of rain in the far northeast corner of SD tomorrow morning, but much of this forecast remains dry.

Take a look at how expansive this hotter weather will be for the weekend. Much of the nation will be above normal, with the most intense heat located across the plains.

Above normal temperatures will likely continue even after the 7-day forecast.

The rain chances are minimal until Tuesday. That chance looks best in western SD at this time.

Here are the details of the forecast.