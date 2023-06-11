Beyond some breezy conditions to the east, it has been a gorgeous day to get outside! We’ve been able to enjoy seasonably cool temperatures with ample amounts of sunshine and low humidity.

The trend holds as we go into the night with high pressure keeping the region clear and comfortable…perfect weather to open a window and let the light and generally variable breeze do the work this time!

Lows fall into the 40s and low 50s.

We’ll start the new work week on a quiet and more seasonable note with pleasant conditions. High pressure will be to thank for this quiet start to the week, even though it won’t be as cool as Sunday.

Highs range in the upper 70s to low 80s across a majority of the region.

The warming trend continues as we go into the day on Tuesday, as we pick up where the end of last week left off. We’ll climb into the mid 80s in many areas under mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather holds steady through the middle of the week, but we do start to bring in chances for rain later in the week. It’ll start out west at first late on Wednesday before it migrates eastward as we head into the end of the week and toward Father’s Day weekend as well.

Overall, Thursday and Friday holds the best chance to see some showers and thunderstorms.

As we head toward the start of summer, odds for above average temperatures are favored for much of the region.