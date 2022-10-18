Several areas in eastern KELOLAND recorded or at least tied a record low temperature to start the day. Even more came within a few degrees of records that have stood for several decades.

Overnight lows across KELOLAND. Locations with an asterisk either set or tied a record low

We’ll get ready for one more cold night East River. Though I don’t think we’ll be setting or challenging record lows in the way we did last night, I do think we’ll still be well below average for this time of year.

Lows to the east fall into the teens and low 20s East River, while lows to the west fall into the 20s and 30s under partly to mostly clear skies.

The rebound on the thermometer begins on Wednesday, with highs reaching the 50s and 60s…the latter being more likely west of the James River. We’ll have a healthy mix of sun and clouds through the day as dry weather holds steady.

Thursday is also shaping up to be a rather nice day across KELOLAND as the warm-up continues. We’ll see highs firmly in the 60s East River with 70s popping up a bit more to the west.

The warming trend will continue into Friday and the weekend, though Sunday’s highs may vary depending on what side of the river you’re on as a cold front approaches.

In terms of moisture, we have just one chance for rain over the next seven days, with showers possible later on Sunday to the west. Those chances migrate eastward on Monday.

By the start of next week, we’ll be back in our autumnal wheelhouse with near average temperatures by day and by night.

Otherwise, moisture is going to be rather tough to come by for a while.