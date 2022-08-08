After the wet weekend (for most), sunshine dominates KELOLAND today. There was some patchy fog earlier, but it has burned off. Temperatures have begun to recover from the weekend, with temperatures climbing through the 70s East River, while we’re well into the 80s West River.

2 pm

We will keep clear skies tonight, and there may be some fog re-forming in low lying areas thanks to a light south or southeast breeze. Temperatures will dip to the 50s East River and the 60s West River.

Skies will be clear again tomorrow, as temperatures warm a bit more tomorrow. With a south breeze, temperatures will get near normal in the mid 80s East River. Western South Dakota will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The warming trend continues for the second half of the week. Wednesday will be sunny with the mid to upper 80s East River and western South Dakota will again reach the 90s.

Thursday will bring a few clouds, but we’ll warm despite the partly cloudy skies. We’ll get to the upper 80s East River, and the mid to upper 90s in the west.

A low pressure system and accompanying fronts will come in on Friday, bringing in a few showers. It looks like rainfall amounts will be pretty low. Ahead of the cooler air, temperatures will reach the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and we may add some light rain showers back into the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers will be a bit more likely on Sunday, with highs again in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Some of that rain could linger into Monday. Otherwise we expect temperatures to cool back near normal for next week.