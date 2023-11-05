Though cloud cover has been pretty stubborn at times, we’ve still been able to get in on a decent day overall. It has, however, been rather windy just about all day.

Some showers are possible later this evening and into the night with the passage of a weak disturbance, but it won’t be for everyone. Chances are better in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Beyond that, it’ll be a breezy night across much of the region.

We’ll start the new work and school week on a quiet note with dry weather in place, though it will be a bit breezy at times yet again. We’ll at least also get in on some sunshine this time before clouds build back into the region later in the day and into the night. Temperatures remain seasonable to seasonably warm for one more day.

Tuesday holds another chance for scattered rain showers, but moisture amounts aren’t all that impressive. Still, you’ll want to keep this in mind as we go into the day. We’ll continue the cool-down with northwesterly flow beginning to take hold.

The second half of the week is pretty quiet with high pressure moving back into the region. We’ll try to break into some more sunshine on occasion, but a bit of cloud cover will remain through the rest of the week.

Friday also holds the chance to see some rain and/or snow showers, but chances are mainly confined to West River locations. We should remain mainly dry to the east.

As we head into the weekend, mainly quiet conditions hold steady…but we may have a few isolated showers by the second half of the weekend. Temperatures also begin to rebound a bit. In fact, odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head into next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: