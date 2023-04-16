Though it has been windy at times, we’ve seen gradual improvement on several levels across KELOLAND…including milder temperatures!

A wind advisory remains in place for areas along and east of the James River valley until 7 pm CDT Sunday. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph.

We’ll continue to clear out through the night, but the wind will be slow to ease off to the east. Still, it’s a decent albeit chilly night with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

The new work and school week gets off to a great start, with plenty of sunshine to go around on Monday. We’ll also see temperatures warm up a bit more as well as a bonus with a slightly less intense wind!

Highs rise in the the 50s and 60s throughout KELOLAND with a few upper 40s toward the northeastern corner of the region.

The trend holds steady on Tuesday in terms of milder weather, though cloud cover will begin to fill in as we head into the second half of the week. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s in many locations, with 50s to the northeast.

We may even see some late showers and a few storms by the evening and overnight period. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of central and SE KELOLAND late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns.

Rain chances return by Wednesday and go into Thursday and even Friday as well. Temperatures also take a step backward as we head into the end of next week. We’ll also have to watch Friday as we may see some snow mix into the equation in a few areas. Keep an eye out for updates.

Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the tail end of the month.