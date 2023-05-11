Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be the big story the next few days as several rounds of rain look likely in KELOLAND. You can see the replay of the radar review from last night below.

Here are a few of the 24-hour rain totals in KELOLAND. These continue to change by the hour.

The amounts vary greatly across the region. Even in Sioux Falls, the west side had very little last night, while neighborhoods on the southeast edge of Sioux Falls had around 1″ of rain.

Bigger storms also developed around Marshall and Ivanhoe last night, producing locally heavy rain over 1″ and some hail.

More moisture is on the way as the Gulf of Mexico remains open.

Don’t forget about the chances of some severe weather too the next few days. Here’s the outlook for today, with slight risk zone shaded in yellow.

The target for severe weather is more focused in southeastern KELOLAND on Friday.

Futurecast shows additional round of showers and thunderstorms today. Most of the rain will be moving from south to north in response to a large area of low pressure to our south. The same set-up will continue tonight and tomorrow as additional round of showers and thunderstorms will rotate into KELOLAND.

You can see the parent low pressure area spinning and slowly tracking toward KELOLAND into the start of the weekend. Again, severe weather is possible at times, especially in the southeast Friday afternoon and Friday night as that low moves closer to KELOLAND.

The rain outlook remains wet, with the chance of storm totals exceeding 1″ very good through much of the region. The chance of exceeding 2″ of rain is also increasing in western KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.