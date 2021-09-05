Getting Warmer Toward Labor Day; Rain Remains Scarce – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, September 5

The quiet unofficial end to the summer season will continue for much of the region.

Warmer temperatures do begin to come back into the area through Sunday, though it won’t be anything considered “Hot”. We may see a bit more cloud cover East River, but much of the day is still rather pleasant.

The one “Fly in the Ointment” will be an isolated shower/thunderstorm chance in southern and SE KELOLAND this morning and later in the afternoon. This, however, will be an exception to the rule.

Highs climb into the upper 70s/low 80s in northeastern KELOLAND, low 80s to the southeast, and mid 80s West River.

Another cool and comfortable night is on the way, with lows falling into the 50s across the region.

Labor Day may be the warmest day of the next seven as a cold front makes its move into KELOLAND. Though we are talking about another front, there’s little to no moisture associated with it beyond some extra cloud cover now and again.

Ahead of the boundary, we’ll watch as highs climb into the 90s West River and mid to upper 80s East River.

In the wake of this front, temperatures slip backward a bit on Tuesday…more so West River. We’ll return to the low 80s across much of the region East River, though central KELOLAND may hold in the mid 80s. To the west, we may return to the upper 70s.

Another warm-up is expected to take us through the end of the work and school week, with above average temperatures coming back into the picture.

All the while, we do expect to remain dry through the end of the week and even into the weekend. Little to no rain comes along through this time, with the next “good” chance for rain not coming along until just beyond the 7 day forecast.