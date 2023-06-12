Thanks to high pressure over much of the Northern Plains, we have been able to enjoy a near perfect start to the work week across the region.

As of 2 pm CDT Monday

We’ll stay quiet as we head into the evening and through the night. Clear skies and calm winds will allow us to enjoy another comfortable night across KELOLAND.

Though it won’t be as cool as last night, we’ll still see lows in the low to mid 50s for much of the region…a lot closer to average for this time of year. To the southwest, we’ll have lows in the upper 40s.

The quiet run of weather continues on Tuesday as high pressure holds serve but also slides a bit to our east. This allows something called the “Return Flow” to set up over the region…southerly winds on the western side of high pressure that help bring in warmer temperatures.

We’ll see that in play on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s in many locations. 70s and low 80s are in the cards for western KELOLAND.

Even warmer weather comes in on Wednesday, though gains won’t be as big between Tuesday and Wednesday as they will be between Monday and Tuesday. Regardless, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through central and eastern KELOLAND. Even western KELOLAND gets into the upper 70s to low/mid 80s.

By the time we reach Thursday, we do get a change in our pattern. Showers and thunderstorms build into the region to the west at first, but moisture does migrate eastward overnight on Thursday into Friday. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Much of Father’s Day weekend is mainly dry, but I can’t rule out a few showers now and again…especially early on Saturday to the east and southeast.

We’ll start the new work week on a dry and rather warm note, with odds for above average temperatures being favored as we go into the official start of the summer season.