In what has been a rare sight as of late, we’ve had seasonable temperatures across KELOLAND and even a little bit of snow along the SD/NE border in SW KELOLAND.

As of 2 pm CST Tuesday

We’ll quiet down as we head into the night with partly to mostly clear skies in place. Winds back off a bit, and we’ll be treated to teens and 20s for overnight lows.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around on Wednesday as high pressure holds steady. Southerly flow at the surface and aloft will help us warm up a little bit. Though it won’t be as warm as last week, we can still call it seasonably warm with highs mainly in the 40s to near 50…the latter being more likely out west.

Thursday and Friday may be the warmest days of the outlook with a pool of milder air settling over the Northern Plains. Highs climb into the upper 40s and into the 50s at times as well. We’ll likely get a repeat of that on Friday.

A little system will try and clip northeastern South Dakota overnight on Friday and into early Saturday morning, sending a few light rain/snow showers over there. Elsewhere, the weekend outlook is mainly quiet beyond an isolated flurry or two East River on Saturday.

We’ll remain quiet and mild going into the start of next week as temperatures hold about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Moisture will continue to remain extremely hard to come by.

Odds for above average temperatures are heavily favored as we head into Christmas. So if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas…you may want to keep dreaming.