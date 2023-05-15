While Sunday ended up being a 50/50 split depending on whether you were in the northern or southern half of the region, today has been pretty good regardless of where you’ve been. The only difference has been whether you’ve dealt with cloud cover or not.

As of 2 pm CDT Monday

Skies clear out a bit more as we head into the night with high pressure very much in control. A few rounds of fog are possible to the east and southeast, so keep this in mind. Beyond that, we’re quiet and rather pleasant with lows in the 40s and a light breeze.

We’ll continue with the pleasant weather on Tuesday for much of the region. The exception may be to the southwest, where an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Everyone gets in on another calm day with warmer temperatures in place. Highs climb into the 70s and even a few low 80s are possible.

We’ll get another nice day on Wednesday…if you’re East River. To the west, showers and thunderstorms are in the cards as a cold front pushes eastward.

Highs hold in the 70s to low 80s further east, with a few upper 60s in a few areas out west due to the extra cloud cover and rain.

That chance for showers and storms pushes eastward on Thursday as our cold front continues its trek through the Northern Plains. A few showers may try to linger overnight on Thursday, but drier weather takes over by the end of the work week.

Friday will be a cooler and breezy day in the wake of that front, but that’ll also be the coolest day of the week by a good margin. The weekend outlook is a good one overall. We’ll watch late Sunday for the chance to see some rain in the west and south, but much of KELOLAND remains dry through the upcoming weekend.

We’ll start next week on a rather nice note for a majority of the region, but the west may have to contend with a few showers by the afternoon.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head toward the unofficial start to the summer season.