Though cloud cover has remained pretty stubborn at times to the east (Again), we’ve at least had a mainly dry and pleasant day on both sides of the river. Warmer temperatures, however, remained to the west. That will change as we head toward the weekend.

Tonight is going to be another pleasant and quiet night across KELOLAND with mostly clear skies in place. While it will be breezy in a few areas, it’ll still be pretty good overall with lows in the 50s across the region.

Warmer temperatures finally jump over the river and head eastward on Thursday. With mostly sunny skies in place and a developing southeasterly wind to the east, we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid 70s and even into the 80s. 70s hold steady to the west with a developing northwest wind.

Friday is where things get a little interesting. An upper level trough will set up and act as a focal point for activity in portions of KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the day and into the evening, with a few of these storms possibly becoming strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place for portions of central, eastern, and northeastern KELOLAND. Wind and hail will be the main concerns here.

Highs on Friday hold in the 80s south and east, with 70s elsewhere.

The weekend, which features the last day of September and the first day of October respectively, is looking like a quiet and warm one with high pressure very much in control. Temperatures will trend well above average for this time of year, with highs in the 80s. Keep in mind that average at the start of October for highs is on either side of 70 degrees.

A few showers may be possible by Tuesday, but the first half of next week is shaping up to be a warm and mainly quiet one. Odds for above average temperatures remain favored as we head toward next weekend.