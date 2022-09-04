If you were a fan of Saturday’s weather, then you’ll love what’s on the way for the second half of the weekend.

Sunday will still be seasonable across our East River communities with highs in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s. While upper 80s and 90+ degree heat return in central and western KELOLAND as southerly winds begin to take hold of the region once more, it’ll at least be comfortable with low dew points.

Partly to mostly clear skies hold steady as we head into the night. As opposed to previous nights, I don’t think it’ll be as cool as before. Overnight lows fall into the 50s to the east with low 60s popping up more to the west.

A weak system will try to move into the region on Monday, but it’s expected to be a moisture-starved low. Beyond a few extra clouds at times, much of KELOLAND will see little to nothing come from this.

Labor Day will see highs in the mid 80s to mid/upper 90s depending on what side of the river you’re on. Everyone, however, gets in on plenty of sunshine.

Plenty of above average warmth is on the way, especially in central and western KELOLAND. Highs on several occasions may get well into the 90s in portions of the region through midweek.

Even to the east, we’ll see temperatures climb a decent bit above average for this time of year. Keep in mind that average highs by this point are in the upper 70s.

By the end of the work and school week, we’ll try to bring in a cold front that ushers in a chance for a few showers here and there. After that, it’s back to square one in the moisture department. We’re dry again by next weekend.

Temperatures may also take a step backward as we head into next weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and near to below average rainfall win out.