Getting Warmer into Labor Day; Dry For a While – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, September 4

Just like the day, the night will feature conditions that few will be able to complain about as the unofficial end to the summer season continues.

Clear skies and calm conditions set the stage for a comfortable and cool night thanks to high pressure moving into the region more and more. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 50s with some 40s not out of the question in a few locations.

Warmer temperatures do begin to come back into the area through Sunday, though it won’t be anything considered “Hot” (Not yet, at least). We may see a bit more cloud cover East River, but much of the day is still rather pleasant.

Highs climb into the upper 70s/low 80s East River and mid 80s West River.

Labor Day may be the warmest day of the next seven as a cold front makes its move into KELOLAND. Though we are talking about another front, there’s little to no moisture associated with it beyond some extra cloud cover now and again.

Ahead of the boundary, we’ll watch as highs climb into the 90s West River and mid to upper 80s East River.

Temperatures take a step backward through midweek closer to average for this time of year. All the while we do remain dry with highs in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s.

Another warm-up is expected to take us through the end of the work and school week, with above average temperatures coming back into the picture.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, above average conditions hold steady…though we do try to at least bring a chance for some rain into the mix by next weekend.