Getting Warmer into Early Next Week – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, August 14

Strong to severe storms will continue to linger and fire up in portions of SW and southern KELOLAND as we go into the evening. Any storm that pops up will be capable of gusty winds and large hail, with one report of tennis ball sized hail earlier today east of Rockerville.

Beyond these portions of the region, it should shape up to be a pretty good night.

Partly to mostly clear skies take us into the night, with temperatures not falling as far down the thermometer as they have in previous evenings. We’ll bottom out in the low/mid 60s through much of the region.

We’ll warm up a little bit more on Sunday, with highs in the mid/upper 80s at times along and east of I-29. To the west, we’ll take a few more steps into the 90s. Along the way, we stay mainly dry but with more humidity creeping into the picture.

More warmth and humidity will be in place as we go into the first half of the new work week. Highs creep further into the 90s across much of the region, with some 80s trying to hang tough in SE KELOLAND.

We’ll also stay mainly dry beyond a few storms West River late on Tuesday.

The second half of the week is where we keep an eye on the chance for rain. Our next system will begin to make its move by Wednesday and impact the region through the end of the work week with shower and thunderstorm chances…exactly what we need given our drought situation.

Timing of this system is a little up in the air in terms of when the first round of rain gets its act together, so we’ll leave the chance for rain in place each day for the end of the work week and even into part of next weekend. Right now, it’s Thursday into Friday that holds the best chance for some very beneficial rain.

Along the way, temperatures take a step backward into near/below average territory by day and by night…a nice change of pace from what we’ve seen more often than not this summer.