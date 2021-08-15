Getting Warmer and More Humid; Late Week Rain Possible – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, August 15

Beyond some morning showers and a few storms in the NE corner of KELOLAND, mainly dry weather attempts to take over as we head into the second half of the weekend.

We’ll warm up a little bit more today, with highs in the mid/upper 80s at times along and east of I-29. To the west, we’ll take a few more steps into the mid to upper 90s. Along the way, we stay mainly dry but with more humidity creeping into the picture.

While much of the day is dry for the region, I can’t rule out a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in south-central South Dakota later today.

Overnight lows only fall into the 60s once again despite partly to mostly clear skies. It’ll also be a little breezy at times, and that breezy trend will carry through the first half of the upcoming work week.

More warmth and humidity will be in place as we go into the first few days of the new week. Highs creep further into the 90s and even into the low 100s across much of the region on Monday, with some 80s trying to hang tough in SE KELOLAND.

Tuesday offers more of the same with regard to mainly dry weather, increasing heat, and increasing humidity.

The second half of the week is where we keep an eye on the chance for rain. Our next system will begin to make its move by late Wednesday night and impact the region through the end of the work week with shower and thunderstorm chances…exactly what we need given our drought situation.

Though the timing of this system has slowed down a bit, we’re still looking at the Thursday/Friday time frame as our best chance to see some much-needed rainfall across much of the region. A few showers may try to hang tough on Saturday depending on how quickly or slowly this low gets out of here.

Along the way, temperatures take a step backward into near/below average territory by day and by night…a nice change of pace from what we’ve seen more often than not this summer.