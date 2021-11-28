Getting Ready for a Warm Week Ahead – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, November 28

Just like Friday, Sunday is going to feature a temperature split between our East and West River locations.

Cooler temperatures hold steady for a little while longer to the east, but highs West River will return to above average levels and by a healthy margin…so expect 40s to low 50s for the former and some 60s for the latter.

Dry weather also remains in place beyond a few isolated showers in the northeast later in the afternoon and evening.

Overnight lows won’t fall as far as they did the night before, with partly cloudy skies in place. Temperatures only fall into the mid 30s across much of the region.

The first of several unseasonably warm days comes along on Monday with a plume of warmth blanketing the region. Highs surge into the 50s East River and 60s to the west. Northeastern KELOLAND may hang tough in the low 50s.

It won’t be the last time we talk about unseasonable warmth as we head through the work and school week.

A few more rain showers are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but chances are generally low.

A brief cool-down comes along on Tuesday, but another surge of warmth comes along as we kick off the month of December. Once again, we’ll be talking about highs in the 50s and 60s.

We may be able to close out the next work and school week on a cooler note as a cold front pushes through the region.

All the while, we should remain mainly dry. There’s a bit of spread over the long-range outlook with regard to any precip chances, so we’ll watch this as we go along.