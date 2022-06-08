After light early morning showers passed through, skies turned partly cloudy and we’ve warmed to pleasant – if not seasonally warm – temperatures. The cumulus clouds that have popped up this afternoon may produce some sprinkles.

1 pm

Tonight we’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies, with lows dipping down around 50. If skies totally clear out, it could be a few degrees cooler. There will be little or no wind.

Skies will become mostly cloudy again tomorrow as a low pressure system slides through the central US. Stronger storms are likely to our south, in Nebraska. But areas south of I-90 in South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, could get a few tenths of an inch of rainfall, perhaps accompanied by a little bit of lightning. Moisture starved showers will be possible in northern and western South Dakota, more likely toward the evening hours. Highs will remain below average, in the low to mid 70s.

Friday looks drier and a couple degrees warmer, despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. Look for temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s with a gentle breeze

As we’ve been promising, strong heating arrives for the weekend. On Saturday, temperatures should jump to above average highs, in the mid 80s East River and the upper 80s West River. We’ve added a slight chance of a thunderstorms for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND.

Humidity will increase during the weekend, and so will chances for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few 90 degree reading are possible in western South Dakota. The wild card in all this is how hot it will get at cloud level – if temperatures are too warm at cloud level, it will fight off the atmosphere’s attempts to produce thunderstorms. In other words, look for a typical summer type weekend.

Temperatures will cool back a bit for the middle part of next week. Then we look for another surge of heat for the following weekend, June 18-19, the final weekend of Spring.