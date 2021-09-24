FROST Tonight In Northeast KELOLAND; Warm Weekend Ahead – Storm Center Update, Friday PM September 24

While the weekend will start chilly in eastern KELOLAND, we’ll warm as we go through the weekend and into next week.

As winds become light tonight, frost will be possible. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for northeast South Dakota tonight into tomorrow morning as temperatures will fall close to 30 degrees.

Lows elsewhere will be in the middle 30s to middle 40s with clear skies and light winds.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend. Highs will warm each day.

Tomorrow will feature an afternoon with 70s in eastern KELOLAND and 80s in central and western South Dakota.

Even warmer on Sunday with widespread 80s. We even have low 90s appearing in central and western South Dakota.

The heat will continue through about midweek of next week. Expect the warmest (or hottest) day on Tuesday with upper 80s to middle 90s across KELOLAND. After that, clouds thicken and temperatures will cool as the next chance for rain arrives Wednesday in western and central South Dakota, Thursday in eastern KELOLAND.