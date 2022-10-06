The coldest air of the season will be arriving in KELOLAND tonight. A freeze warning has been issued for much of the region, but Sioux Falls remains under a freeze watch. Either way, there will be widespread frost and freeze conditions tonight and even colder weather for the southeast Friday night into Saturday morning.

Here’s a look back at the rain totals from yesterday. Those scattered thundershowers produced .06″ in Sioux Falls.

New showers are expected in western SD today. Temperatures will be steady with that colder north wind. The numbers will fall fast in northeastern KELOLAND tonight, with 22 expected in Aberdeen by morning. Even with sunshine tomorrow, most areas will hold in the lower 50s for highs.

Another cold night is forecast on Friday. You can see the coldest temperatures centered over southeastern KELOLAND Saturday morning as clear skies and light winds contribute to the forecast.

After the brief spell of colder weather, next week looks generally mild and rain chances will be limited. Overall, much of the nation will be above normal as we wait for the next shot of Canadian air brewing to the north.

A steady north wind will keep our temperatures much cooler this afternoon.

Temperatures will be colder tonight. Here are the forecast lows around the region.