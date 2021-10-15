Frost advisory tonight, but sunny and warmer this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 15

It is another breezy, cool day. Temperatures are below-average, in the 50s, thanks to a northwest breeze drawing in more cool air.

Tonight is going to be chilly. A Frost Advisory is in effect for temperatures dipping down near the freezing mark overnight.

We’re expecting lows in the low to mid 30s across KELOLAND. Skies will be clear and the west breeze will be light, aiding in the cooling process.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day across KELOLAND all day. Highs will be near-normal for mid-October, in the low to mid 60s. There will be a westerly breeze, but not as strong as today.

Sunday morning won’t be as cold, as a south breeze brings in warmer air. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday will be just as warm or warmer, with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Things start to change on Tuesday.

A low pressure and cold front will move in from the northwest on Tuesday, bringing a broad area of rainfall. It will start in western South Dakota during the day, with wind driven rainfall. The rain will move east Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing brisk winds with it. Due to colder air in western South Dakota, there could easily be snow mixed in with the rain in Rapid City and the Black Hills.

Colder air will follow and stick around for several days. We expect highs to only reach the upper 50s to low 60s East River through the following weekend (October 23-24).