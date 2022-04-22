Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed overnight across portions of northeastern and eastern KELOLAND. This activity will continue to move northeast this morning away from our area.

We already have windy conditions at Lake Madison. Get used to the wind again, gusts will be over 50mph this weekend.

A quick look at rain totals shows a few strips of precipitation last night, with one thundershower moving across southern Sioux Falls after midnight.

You can see additional storm tracks on the map below. Local rain totals over .50″ have fallen with the bigger storms, but most areas have had much less.

We’ll have scattered storms around the next 24 hours. Severe weather is possible with any of the storms that develop.

Weather headlines now include a blizzard warnings for the far west starting tomorrow. Heavy snow and very strong winds will create very hazardous conditions.

Here’s a sample of the late day heat we may see across parts of southern KELOLAND.

The latest hourly forecast shows mainly dry weather this afternoon with hotter temperatures near the Nebraska border. The best chance of severe weather will be across the southwest near Rapid City early the evening, with large hail the biggest threat. While we can’t rule out evening storms northern Nebraska into southeastern SD, it’s more likely we’ll see a broken line of storms marching east after dark through central and northeastern SD. Severe weather will be possible at any point overnight, with hail and wind the main threats. Heavy snow will develop in the far west tomorrow. Notice the big spread in temperatures tomorrow, with 70s in the east and 30s west. Sioux Falls will have high fire danger in the afternoon.

Our high-resolution snow forecast reflect 12″ or more in the northern Black Hills. Stay tuned.

We don’t see a lot of widespread rain for central KELOLAND. The best chances of over 1″ of moisture will be in the Black Hills with the heavy snow.

Here are the high temperatures expected today.

Lows tonight will be in the 60s east and 30s west.

We’ll be much warmer and very windy in Sioux Falls tomorrow. Folks in the west will stay in the 30s with the blizzard.

Everybody will be colder and windy on Sunday. We’ll even stay in the 40s on Monday, with a steady rebound in temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday.